The owners of a gourmet burger bar that opened in a pub car park in Leyland and was then told it could no longer continue trading from the site have issued an update.

Smokies, which specialises in ‘smashed’ gourmet burgers, lost a retrospective bid for planning permission for its outlet in the grounds of Dunkirk Hall after the council cited it was too close to schools.

Councillors kicked out a bid by Smokies to keep serving up its burgers from the car park of Dunkirk Hall | Image: South Ribble Borough Council

The authority’s planning committee concluded that the venture fell foul of new national legislation designed to prevent takeaways setting up within “walking distance” of school gates – unless the businesses are in designated town centre areas.

Members heard there were five schools within a 0.4-0.6-mile radius of Smokies.

Council planning officer Debbie Roberts acknowledged that judgement of what counted as walking distance was “subjective”, because it was not defined in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). However, a report presented to members stated that “on balance” the location of the business was likely to put it in breach of the rules.

Providing their customers with an update on the current situation and how it stands, a spokesperson for the business said: “As you know we recently got denied permission to trade at The Dunkirk Hall in Leyland.

“However, because we approached the council for the planning permission in the first place, we have 6 MONTHS to either; Appeal our case and fight for our spot in Leyland, or pack up shop and move elsewhere.

“So as it currently stands we are OPEN AS USUAL!”

They added that they would ‘definitely’ be appealing the case and had ‘full faith that with the help of the community they would be able to stay after the six months is up.

They said: “We believe this represents a bigger problem with the attitude towards growth and small businesses in this country and it seems most people agree.

“The support we have received so far is overwhelming and we can’t thank you all enough!”

They urged anyone who may be able to help them to message them on their Facebook page.