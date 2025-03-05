The owners of a popular Indian restaurant in Rossendale have issued a heartbreaking plea to their customers after a landslip closed the main road to their business.

Business has been affected at Anarkali Indian Restaurant at the Farmers Glory Inn in Haslingden since early January due to ongoing roadworks.

The landslip occurred along the B6236 Haslingden Old Road following heavy rain at the start of the New Year, which saw a number of flooding incidents across the county.

It caused a wall supporting the road and one lane of the carriageway to collapse.

The road has been closed ever since, with temporary diversion routes in place, as it is not safe for vehicles to continue using the remaining carriageway, even under traffic control.

The road is not expected to reopen until 2026. | Google/LCC

Issuing their customers with an update on social media, a spokesperson for the business said: “Dear customers & friends of Anarkali Haslingden. Due to the main road being closed from Blackburn to Haslingden, since early January our day to day business has been severely disrupted and impacted.

“Most of the traffic has been diverted and trade has been moved from this very busy road which Anarkali is situated on.

“I would like to strongly emphasise that the restaurant is still open and trying to survive.”

They thanked customers for their support and added for them to share the post to make others aware.

Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We are in the very early stages of what is a complex project so at this stage we cannot predict with any degree of accuracy an estimate completion date for the repair.

“What we do know is that it is simply not safe for vehicles to continue using the remaining carriageway and this is likely to stay this way for some time.”

Repairing the highway presents a significant challenge, and it's anticipated that the road will be closed until 2026.