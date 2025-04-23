Owner of Rocky's Cafe & Fish bar in Chorley issues customer message after selling out of fish

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:47 BST
The owner of a popular fish bar and chippy in Chorley has thanked customers after selling out of fish.

Rocky's Cafe & Fish bar, located at 80 Pall Mall, sold out of fish yesterday as queues of hungry customers lined the street, patiently waiting their turn for the tasty treat.

Rocky's Fish & Chips in Chorley sold out of fish yesterday thanks to a £5 meal deal and a queue of hungry customers.
A social media post yesterday had stated that fish and chips were priced at £5 and chips at £2 right through until 8.30pm.

Updating customers a few hours later a spokesperson for the business said they had sold out of fish.

They said: “We have been mega mega busy literally to the point I’ve had queues out the door with our £5 special.

“I’ve completely sold out of 80 pieces of fish. And God knows how many bags of potatoes.

“That’s us DONE till 11:30 am tomorrow when I get more fish in apologies and sorry for any inconvenience.”

They added: “I’ve never had a Tuesday so busy believe me I’m not complaining. I’m just sorry that we’ve sold out.”

