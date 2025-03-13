Owner of Derek's Books announces frustrating reason for not opening today in Garstang

A legendary Preston Market trader

Derek Walsh of Derek's Books stall in Preston Market announced that he is unable to open in Garstang today due to a parked car outside his trading premises.

The much loved stallholder who usually operates outside Conway Cards gift shop at 16 High Street in Garstang on Thursdays, hit an obstacle this morning with a black car that had parked in front of where he usually sets up.

Derek Walsh on Derek's Books stall, Preston Market.placeholder image
Derek Walsh on Derek's Books stall, Preston Market. | National World

The much loved stallholder who usually operates outside Conway Cards gift shop at 16 High Street in Garstang on Thursdaysplaceholder image
The much loved stallholder who usually operates outside Conway Cards gift shop at 16 High Street in Garstang on Thursdays | Google

Posting the frustrating news on his Facebook page he said he had waited over an hour for the owner of the car to materialise but to no avail.

He said: “Not standing.

“Arrived early this morning to set up only to find a car has been left parked overnight opposite my pitch so I can’t set up!

“Have waited an hour to see if someone is coming to move it but to no avail.

“So I will have to go home now before my vehicle gets in the way of other traders who need to set up, hopefully see you next week.”

He added that it would be his last Thursday the following week before going on holiday for Easter.

