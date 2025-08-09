Overturned caravan causes ‘miles of congestion’ on M6
Motorists are facing delays on the M6.
Motorists in Lancashire are facing delays on the M6 northbound on Saturday afternoon (August 9) due to an overturned caravan.
National Highways North West had stated that lanes two of the three lanes are closed between J33 for Hampson and J34 for Lancaster.
The agency has confirmed that all three lanes have now reopened but drivers are facing delays of around 50 minutes above their usual journey times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.