Over 300 homes hit by power cuts as high winds and rain of Storm Bert ravage Lancashire & North West
However, with high winds, heavy rain, and snow impacting some areas of Lancashire, Electricity North West’s latest information reveals that there are currently more than 300 homes across Lancashire which are still without power due to the adverse weather conditions.
Which areas are impacted?
Live power cut in Astley Village, Chorley
Status: Preparing to send team
15 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 18:23
Live power cut in Darwen, Blackburn With Darwen
Status: We're on site
8 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:00
Live power cut in Pilling, Wyre
Status: Preparing to send team
27 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 13:51
Live power cut in Worsthorne-With-Hurstwood, Burnley
Status: We're on site
9 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:00
Live power cutin Castle, Lancaster
Status: Team on their way
34 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:35
Live power cut in Whitworth, Rossendale
Status: We're on site
49 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:15
Live power cut in Eccleshill, Blackburn With Darwen
Status: We're on site
98 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 16:00
Live power cut in Astley Village, Chorley
Status: We're on site
12 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 16:33
Live power cut in Slyne-With-Hest, Lancaster
Status: Preparing to send team
13 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 17:41
Live power cut in Wray-With-Botton, Lancaster
Status: Team on their way
48 properties are affected, estimated time of restoration 23/11/2024 15:07
What should I do?
Alan Astall, head of network control for Electricity North West, said: “We were well prepared and had all our resources lined up to repair damage and restore power where needed. The network has held up well and our automatic restoration systems have kicked in in many areas, rerouting power to customers while engineers carry out repairs.
“Our teams are working hard to restore the remaining properties today, while continuing to monitor the weather. If you have a power cut, report it online or call us on 105 so we can keep you updated. If you see damage to the network stay well clear as it could still be live and call us immediately on 105 so we can make it safe.”
For more information, go to https://www.enwl.co.uk/
