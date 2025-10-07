A local council in Lancashire has already rolledout over 14,000 new wheelie bins as part of its new recycling plan.

Lancashire City Concil has revealed that in the last two weeks, over 14,000 recycling wheelie bins have replaced recycling boxes and distribution will be ongoing until February 2026.

If you think your delivery has been missed, the fastest way to check and report this, is online: https://loom.ly/ARmgCvA

Recycling wheelie bins piled up ready to be delivered to Lancaster district residents. Photo: Lancaster City Council.

Posting on social media yesterday, the council said: “We are making these changes to ensure every resident has enough space in their recycling containers for the switch to three-weekly collections from April 2026.

“We understand that not everyone has space on their property for 240 litre wheelie bins. Our friendly waste and engagement officers can assess whether you qualify for alternative containers.

“The quickest way to discuss your needs is to email [email protected]. You can also call 01524 582491.

“If the change to a wheelie bin is a concern due to your mobility or medical condition, you can apply for an assisted collection by completing a form on our website: https://loom.ly/FE7vPU0”

Last month, Lancaster City Council revealed a timeline of improvements to household waste and recycling services that will support residents to recycle and reduce waste.

The service changes are being introduced in three phases from September 2025 to April 2026.

The first phase is to replace the current 55 litre recycling boxes with 240 litre wheelie bins to increase recycling capacity and reduce contamination rates.

The second phase involves establishing a weekly food waste recycling service to all residents as part of the governments national waste strategy.

The third phase will begin from April 2026, when fortnightly collections of non-recyclable waste (grey bins); plastics, glass and cans; and paper and cardboard, will change to three-weekly collections.