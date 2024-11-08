A nursery in Cleveleys received high praise from Ofsted following its latest inspection.

Kids Planet Cleveleys on Nutter Road was rated ‘outstanding’ by the education watchdog following a visit on September 23.

In a report published on October 31, the nursery - which can care for 62 children aged between zero and four - was classed as outstanding across all four categories.

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

‘Dedicated staff put children at the centre of everything they do’

Inspectors found the children developed “strong bonds” with all members of the nurturing staff team.

Staff also get to know the children “extremely well from the start” and “tailor settling-in sessions to suit the needs of each child”.

Ofsted said the “ambitious and enticing curriculum” was “expertly sequenced and builds on what children already know and can do”.

The report added: “ The setting offers a wealth of exciting activities and real-life experiences to spark children's curiosity.

“All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), show a genuine thirst for learning.

“Children sustain extremely high levels of engagement.”

Staff also had clear behavioural expectations of the children, and provided “gentle guidance” to help them understand and regulate their emotions.

‘Staff use every opportunity to teach children new words’

Inspectors said staff demonstrate how they value babies' voices as they use a range of language to respond to each baby as they babbled.

The children were also “exceptionally confident speakers” and were developing an “impressive” vocabulary.

Staff also expertly embedded songs, rhymes and stories that motivated and engaged children as they progressed through the nursery .

The report said: “ Staff strongly encourage children to develop a love of books.

“They read stories in an exciting and engaging manner.”

‘Children's independence flourishes through daily routines and tasks’

At mealtimes, inspectors found older children set the tables and supported their younger peers to self-serve.

Staff also encouraged younger children to practise putting on and taking off their 'wellies' before outings.

“This focus on self-management equips them with essential skills, fostering confidence and autonomy for future learning,” inspectors said.

Parents also praised the dedication and support they received from the nursery.

Inspectors said staff provided support and advice for parents to enhance and continue their children's learning at home.

The provider also had high expectations for all practitioners, and this was reflected in everyday practice.

The report said: “ Staff's well-being is a priority.

Staff are happy in their roles, and morale remains high.

“These approaches help to provide continuity of care and ensure that outcomes for children are at the highest level.”

To read the full report, click HERE.