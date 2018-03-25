Outgoing Shaw Hill Golf Club Lady Captain raises more than £16,000 for Alder Hey

The outgoing Lady Captain of a Chorley golf club has raised more than £16,000 for the hospital which supported her grandson.

Shaw Hill’s Lady Captain for 2017 Alison Davidson, was delighted to hand over a cheque to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for £16,405, following a year of fund-raising.

Her efforts included a fashion show, a charity golf day and masquerade ball, a special luncheon and guess the length of the captain’s drive.

Alison, of Eccleston, said: “My charity raising efforts have been very well rewarded and I am absolutely amazed at the support I have received in this department with donations of goods, money and most of all time.

“It is customary for the Lady Captain of Shaw Hill to raise funds for a charity and I although there are many deserving causes, I had no difficulty in choosing Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after my grandson Knox Davidson had to have a serious head operation aged 24 weeks as he was born with Cranial Fusion.

“He has just turned three and is healthy, happy and perfect and for that we are eternally grateful. The care and support he received at Alder Hey was second to none and we are grateful for the chance to give a little back.”