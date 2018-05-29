Outgoing Mayor of Preston delivers final funds to St Catherine's Hospice and Galloway's

The former Mayor and Mayoress of Preston put the fun in fund-raising during their busy year in office – treating guests to some great events which raised more than £12,000 for two charities.

A cocktail garden party and a glittering ball were two of the highlights of the busy programme organised by Brian and Trisha Rollo in 2017/18, which included the popular Carols in the Chamber event at Christmas.

The couple also took part in St Catherine’s Hospice’s sponsored Santa Dash in December, while Trisha has been a regular customer at the charity’s Lune Street shop – visiting the occasion-wear department for outfits to wear for official engagements and making use of the hat hire service.

The pair’s efforts raised £5,979 for St Catherine’s Hospice and £6,079 to Galloway’s Society for the Blind, in Penwortham, which supports blind and partially sighted people across Lancashire. They also made numerous other donations to smaller local charities and community groups.

Coun Rollo said: “What we have really enjoyed is meeting so many different local people and community groups who are doing some amazing work in their areas. There really are some wonderful people in Preston, including at St Catherine’s and Galloway’s.

“We chose to support the two charities because they are local causes, supporting local people, and we wanted to make a contribution towards that.”

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s, in Lostock Hall, said: “We’ve been delighted to have the support of the Mayor and Mayoress over the past year and are extremely grateful to them – not only for the impressive funds raised, but for raising the profile of the charity through their official engagements and events, and even through the clothes Trisha wore.

“We’re pleased to hear they enjoyed the experience and there’s no doubt that their guests did too. The money raised will be used to care for local people facing conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure – helping them to have quality of life, to the end of life.”

Emma Russ, fund-raising manager at Galloway’s, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be one of the chosen charities for the Mayor of Preston during the last year. The money that has been raised is a phenomenal amount that will go a long in helping us support more people through sight loss. In addition to the money raised, the mayor and mayoress have attended many Galloway’s events throughout the year and have developed a true understanding of how their support has made a life changing difference.”

Galloway's and Lancashire Post has launched a campaign - Gallowheels - to raise £50,000 for a minibus

To make a donation visit http://www.galloways.org.uk/gallowheels; Call: 01772 744148 Text: GALL25 £amount, £1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10, to 70070. or send a cheque payable to Galloway’s to: Galloway’s Society for the Blind, Howick House, Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, PR1 0LS.