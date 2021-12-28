Outbuilding fire spreads to nearby home in Preston
An outbuilding fire spread to a nearby domestic property in Preston.
Four fire engines from Fulwood, Preston, Bamber Bridge, and Penwortham were called to the home in Newsham Hall Lane at around 2.15am today (December 28).
An aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Preston also attended the scene to extinguish the fire - which had spread to a home from a nearby outbuilding.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet, one positive pressure ventilation unit, and one triple extension ladder to battle the flames.
No injuries were reported by the fire service.
