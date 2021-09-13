Outbuilding fire in Wheelton under investigation
An outbuilding fire in Wheelton near Chorley tonight is under investigation.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 8:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:02 pm
Two crews from Chorley and Bamber Bridge attended the blaze in Briers Brow at around 6:50pm.
A brigade spokesman said: "The fire involved outbuildings approximately 6 metres by 4 metres and was well alight when firefighters arrived.
"Crews used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for approximately an hour.
"An investigation into the cause of the fire us now underway."