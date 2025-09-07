Our village is being cut off by flooding - someone needs to take responsibility

Villagers are calling for urgent action, claiming part of the £207m Edith Rigby Bypass has exacerbated flooding problems in their area.

Ninety-three people in Lea Town have signed a petition sent to Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick, over safety concerns at the A582 underpass at Darkinson Lane.

The short tunnel was built part of the link road scheme which has seen a new dual carriageway created connecting Riversway to a new junction 2 on the M55. But residents say it becomes flooded even with a small amount of rainfall, and is no longer a safe passage for cyclists, pedestrians or workers trying to get to the nearby Springfields site.

They say that residents, particularly those who don’t drive, feel increasingly cut-off, and question why preventative measures were not included during construction, when it was known that the area was prone to flooding.

They say the plea to the area’s MP has been prompted by “no meaningful progress” in previous approaches to highway officials.

Organiser of the petition, Sylvia Lancaster, said: “The road there flooded every year, although not as bad. “Ever since the underpass was opened to walkers, runners or horses, this has proven very difficult when it has rained heavily, as the water can be thigh-deep. As a village, Lea Town already has issues with flooding - around Back Lane and two areas on Darkinson Lane.

“This just feels like another nail in the coffin. It’s like no one is taking responsibility for the work and we are not important enough. Even workers at Salwick used to use this way but obviously cannot when flooded. Even when good weather continues there is an area under the underpass where there is an area of stagnant water which does not smell very nice.”

The Darkinson Lane underpass in flood in 2023(image: Keith Taylor)

MP Sir Mark Hendrick said: “It is my understanding that the tunnel and underpass is routed under the new Edith Rigby Road and is prone to significant flooding with no underpass lighting. It is understandable that the residents and users of this underpass are extremely frustrated at the situation as this has been going on for two years now.

“I received a petition with 93 signatures from local residents affected by flooding, have written to the Highways Department at Lancashire Council on 29th August and am awaiting their response.”

The Lancashire Post has asked Lancashire County Council for a response.