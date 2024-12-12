The owner of Blackpool’s most instagrammable bar The Beach House credits her success on recognising her team as ‘one big family’.

Cheryl Tchobanian and her husband Hagop pride themselves on offering exceptional quality and service for its patrons.

For 12 years it has been a firm favourite with Sandgrown’uns looking for good food and great wine with a view.

Mrs Tchobanian said: “We are independent. We all work together, whether it is the family of owners or the team of owners, we consider ourselves one big family.We all strive hard to constantly make sure we can offer a good product at a fair price.

Blackpool Beach House Bar and Bistro. | National World

“We want to give people the opportunity to come to Blackpool and feel like they are somewhere else, to transport them, to give them memories and make them feel good.

“Offering something that is high end is not always easy. To keep at the top you have to constantly strive and ensure that you work hard together to keep the brand alive.”

The Beach House Bar and Bistro on the Promenade on Blackpool. | National World

Mrs Tchobanian said constantly improving the Beach House with its annual facelift helps to maintain the level of luxury that they have become known for.

The changes customers have come to expect include multiple refurbishments and renovations and the movement of the bar.

Another example of the drive to keep the bar ahead of its competitors is the constantly evolving menu.

Changes have included the addition of Casa Azul Tequila to the menu which costs £295 per bottle or £85 per shot. There has also been additions of Armenian wines to the menu, in keeping with Mrs Tchobanian’s heritage.

15 pictures as Beach House Blackpool launches new winter menu | Contributed

The bar recently hosted an exclusive event to launch their new winter menu. This new menu focusses on Mediterranean flavours including Chicken Bara Bara in a Stroganoff style sauce, Grilled Octopus or the catch of the day a whole fish with lemon and fresh herbs.

Mrs Tchobanian said: “We have constantly reinvested into the business, we have changed the Beach House so many times, we have had so decals, we have had so many refurbs to keep people coming and keeping people wanting to come again.

“The food is Mediterranean, it is fresh, it is homemade, everything is made from scratch. Our bar offers really premium drinks that you would not see anywhere else other than in Manchester, we have worked with Burton Wine who we have worked with since day one, to offer something that you don’t get anywhere else.”

To book a table visit the Beach House website here.