'Our staff are not here to be abused' is the message from the owner of a cycle shop in Preston to customers.

Due to a barrage of abuse by ‘agressive/rude customers’, a spokesperson for Wallis Cycles posted on the shop’s Facebook page yesterday saying this type of behaviour would not be tolerated.

The owner of Wallis Cycles in Preston has issued a warning to customers that staff are not to be abused | Google

The post for the family owned shop located at 329 Higher Walton Road read: “Due to multiple incidents with aggressive/rude customers we would like to restate our position and zero tolerance policy.

“Our staff are not here to be abused because we do not offer an “instant” service. Our repair queue is currently 3 weeks long (hopefully we will be able to bring this down.”

They added: “If this does not meet your needs “thank you for considering us” and we hope you find someone who can assist quicker.

“Regards and thank you for your continued custom.Martin & Team.”