'Our staff are not here to be abused' - owner of Wallis Cycles in Preston issues customers with warning
Due to a barrage of abuse by ‘agressive/rude customers’, a spokesperson for Wallis Cycles posted on the shop’s Facebook page yesterday saying this type of behaviour would not be tolerated.
The post for the family owned shop located at 329 Higher Walton Road read: “Due to multiple incidents with aggressive/rude customers we would like to restate our position and zero tolerance policy.
“Our staff are not here to be abused because we do not offer an “instant” service. Our repair queue is currently 3 weeks long (hopefully we will be able to bring this down.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
They added: “If this does not meet your needs “thank you for considering us” and we hope you find someone who can assist quicker.
“Regards and thank you for your continued custom.Martin & Team.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.