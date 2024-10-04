Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Entry four of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary comes after the first Strictly exit, so first up, she admits she was wrong…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second live show of Strictly Come Dancing series 22 aired over the weekend and with it we saw our first celebrity contestant leave- Olympian Tom Dean MBE and his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

In last week’s entry I said that football pundit Paul Merson was most likely to leave and I was therefore completely wrong - he wasn’t even in the bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched the show I’m not surprised though, I found Paul’s dance to be a lovable affair, very much dad dancing but the right level of funny rather than embarrassing. Anton De Beke was right when he said that everything Paul does is a surprise- and that's always more exciting compared to the predictable.

I also put Wynne Evans in the danger zone but over the weekend I was pleasantly surprised by his dancing skills and humbly admitted I was wrong before the results show aired.

Tom Dean MBE and Nadiya Bychkova lost the week 2 dance off to Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

My final celebrity at risk, Toyah Willcox, of course was in the bottom three but I don’t agree with former Strictly contestant Dan Walker who posted on Twitter that he couldn’t understand why Tom lost the dance off to her.

During the dance off, my attention span was waning rewatching Tom’s dance whereas I perked up when Toyah’s lively number began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall I wasn’t surprised to see Tom did go: he was, dare I say, forgettable. Whilst his athletic achievements are awesome, many of us just did not know who he ws - my partner kept thinking Tom was the same person as Neil Jones for example - and then his dancing was neither funny or particularly impressive.

Read More Freddie Flintoff announced as new host of the popular ITV game show Bullseye

Looking forward to next week, I found Dr Punam Krishnan’s performance fairly forgettable as well so I would expect her to be in the bottom two however she is making Strictly history by performing its first-ever traditional Bollywood dance and I think that will be a joy to watch and likely to bring in many votes.

I do think it’s pretty safe to say Toyah will be in the bottom two again but I’m glad she got through to Movie Week as I’m sure she’ll put on a great show. I can’t really call who the second person will be however, it entirely depends on their dance on the night!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the top of the leaderboard, I don’t think there'll be any surprises next week. I'm sure Tasha Ghouri, Sarah Hadland and JB Gill will remain in medal positions but I’m excited to see the growth of all the contestants.

Looking even further ahead, JB and Chris McCausland are still my favourites to win. JB’s dance in week 2 was my favourite - it was sexy, cool and skillful plus I don’t think I’ve mentioned before how much him being paired with Amy Dowden increases their chances as a couple -it’s been so lovely seeing her have so much fun after what’s been a horribly stressful year.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden's dance in Week two was my favourite. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy | BBC/Guy Levy

I then enjoyed Chris’ dancing just as much as the week before and I know he’s bound to both impress us and make us laugh more as the weeks go on.

On Instagram the stars have continued to share lighthearted clips from rehearsals and even memes related to their training and I’m glad to see rehearsals haven’t taken over their life - for instance Tasha attended a friend’s wedding, JB went to a Barbour celebratory event and Pete Wicks appeared on his friend Olivia Atwood-Dack’s podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must of course mention the findings of the BBC investigation which looked into Giovanni Pernice’s treatment of actress Amanda Abbington last year.

A promotional image for Strictly Come Dancing series 21 featuring Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington. Credit: BBC | BBC

The BBC upheld “some but not all” of Amanda’s complaints and the Sherlock star graciously accepted the BBC’s apology and appreciated the precautions now put in place.

I am sure a weight has now been taken off everyone at Strictly’s shoulders and indeed head judge Shirley Ballas said: “But now the investigation is over and everybody can move on.'

Time will tell if the show can fully move on from the bullying claims but for now, roll the film to week 3!