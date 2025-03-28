Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been set up for a 'caring and funny' 11-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Nick Jones, who plays for Oswaldtwistle Juniors FC, was sadly diagnosed with leukaemia last month.

The Jones’ family's world was turned upside down as their son was transferred to Manchester Children's Hospital to begin some very intensive treatment and where he remains at present.

'Caring and funny' 11-year-old Nick Jones who plays for Oswaldtwistle Juniors FC has been diagnosed with leukaemia. | Rebekah Spence/GoFundMe

Thankfully, the prognosis is positive, but he does have a challenging journey ahead of him and one that requires a lot of funding, with treatment expected to last up to 2.5 years.

Nick's mum Tracey is obviously unable to work during this time as he will require round the clock care and when Nick does come home the house needs to replicate that of the hospital in respect of minimising/eliminating the risk of any germs or infection and as such the need to have a constant supply of specialist cleaning products available is of utmost importance.

Furthermore, Nick will still be required to travel regularly to Manchester to continue his treatment.

Any additional money raised will also be shared with Manchester Children's Hospital and Ronald Mcdonald House Charity who are going above and beyond in their care, time and support for this family.

Only a few short days before being diagnosed, Nick, who has a bright football career ahead of him, was playing football for his school football team and for his Ossy Juniors teams where he very deservedly won man of the match.

A spokesperson for the football club said: “One of our U11 Panthers, Nick, a caring, funny 11-year-old with an amazing football journey ahead of him, and the son of one of our coaches, has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia.

“We want to help keep his spirits high and support his family during this tough time.

“We're planning to raise funds to assist Nick and his family as they will have a lot of expenses preparing for the next 12-24 months, and I’m exploring some larger-scale fundraising ideas.

“To make this happen, we'll need the support and strength of our incredible Ossy Juniors family.”

The football family are already throwing about some fundraising ideas which include a charity football match and a high value raffle.

They added: “If anyone has other fundraising ideas or can lend a hand in organising these activities, please drop me a message to our Facebook page, it would be great to assemble a small team to get things moving.

“Let’s show Nick and his family just how strong our Ossy Juniors community is!”

If you would like to make a donation click HERE.