Tyler Livesley, from Ormskirk, is wanted in connection with assault, theft and criminal damage offences. The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blue eyes. He also has scars on his arms. He has links to Leyland. Call 999 for immediate sightings. If you have any other information that may help police, email 556@lancashire.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 1058 of August 10. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.