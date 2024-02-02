Smart Meters - Why do 10% not work?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The government has mandated that every household in Great Britain will be offered a smart meter by 2020.The talk will cover what led to this decision and what benefits the customer gains by having them fitted. It will cover the technology employed and why there are two generations of meter, why customers cannot switch energy supplier with the first generation and why the second generation is years behind schedule.It will also cover the issues of data privacy and cyber security, the risks to critical national infrastructure associated with the roll out of the first generation smart meters and how these issues have been mitigated in other countries.
John Cowburn BSc CEng FIET
Smart Metering / Smart Grid consultant engineer with over 35 years of first hand design experience in energy metering products and systems, now providing technical consultancy on smart metering and smart grid systems design and international standards.
Chairman of European and British Standards technical committees for Electricity Metering & ControlConvenor of IEC TC13 WG15 - International standards for Smart Metering Functions & ProcessesChairman of CEN-CENELEC-ETSI coordination group for smart metering Cyber Security & Data Privacy groupTechnical Consultant to the DLMS Users Association
Organised by the Institution of Engineering and TechnologyFree to attend - all welcome
Further details at www.theiet.org/lancscumbria