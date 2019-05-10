'Please sort out this dangerous situation'

Re: The bus stop at Sainsbury’s, Tag Lane, Preston.

The local Sainsbury’s store is located on the car park at The Guild Merchant, on a very busy roundabout near Nog Tow.

There is a bus stop directly outside the store and this now appears to be the terminus where the Ingol bus waits to make up time.

This is causing considerable problems as the line of sight on exiting the store car park is blocked by the standing bus.

As people exit the roundabout to enter Tanterton Hall Road, they are parking opposite to visit the store. This is adding to residents’ concerns about safety in and around this location.

Despite pleas to local councillors, nothing is being done.

An accident occurred recently and a young mum and child was knocked over.

We need double yellow lines opposite the store as a matter of urgency.

I have personally been in touch with the bus company Rotala and it appears it takes 10 weeks to change anything about a bus route timetable. I sincerely hope the waiting time at this stop will be disbanded and the bus made into just a regular stop.

It is difficult to cross here to access the store and many young mums and prams risk their lives on a daily basis.

Walking over from Cottam is also difficult as you have to cross the roundabout.

It must be a priority for the newly elected Liberal Democrat councillors, county councillor and the Neighbourhood Committee to address this life-threatening situation as a matter of urgency.

Christine Abram

Cottam