I’m a vet and these are the signs your dog may need calming supplements during fireworks

Recognise when your dog needs extra help - and which calming supplements can help with Bonfire Night firework stress - with these vet-approved tips.

Leading vet Dr Charlotte Inness shares how to recognise when your dog needs extra help - and which calming supplements or prescription medications can make Bonfire Night safer and less stressful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonfire Night — and the days surrounding it — can be stressful for dogs, with loud bangs, flashing lights, and unpredictable noises from fireworks causing anxiety, panic, or even dangerous attempts to escape.

For some pets, training and environmental preparation may be enough to help them cope. For others — especially those with moderate to severe fear — medication and calming supplements can be a safe and effective option when used correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading veterinarian Dr Charlotte Inness MRCVS, founder of VetMedi.co.uk, explains that the goal of any treatment is relief without over-sedation: “Medication can be a kind and appropriate choice, not a failure. If your pet is suffering from severe fear, the right treatment plan from your vet can spare them hours of distress and keep them safe.”

So, how do you decide if medication is the right choice for your beloved pet?

According to Dr Inness, pet owners should ask themselves questions such as:

Does your dog tremble, pant, hide, or try to escape for hours during fireworks?

Have they hurt themselves or destroyed objects trying to get away?

Do they remain anxious long after the fireworks end?

If you answer “yes” to most of these questions, medication may be appropriate — or even necessary — for welfare reasons.

Over-the-counter calming products

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For mild to moderate anxiety, there are a wide range of non-prescription calming products, supplements, and medications that can help reduce stress. These are generally safe, but Dr Inness advises trialling them well in advance of Bonfire Night to ensure your dog responds appropriately and that the dosage or application is correct.

Commonly used over-the-counter options include:

Adaptil diffusers and calming collars – mimic comforting pheromones to reduce stress

Zylkene calming chews – natural amino acid supplement

Anxitane – calming nutritional support

Thundershirts – pressure wraps that help some dogs feel secure

Pet Remedy Part Season Survival Kit – herbal-based calming products

Trial all products on a quiet day first, so you know how your dog reacts and what dose or application works best.

Prescription medication

For moderate to severe anxiety, over-the-counter options may not be enough. In these cases, a vet may recommend prescription medication, which must be dosed specifically for your dog’s size, health, and other medications.

Your vet may prescribe medications in advance to prepare for fireworks. These can help calm and reduce anxiety related to noise sensitivity (e.g., Gabapentin or Trazodone) or act as a mild sedative without heavy sedation (e.g., Oromucosal Dexmedetomidine).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prescription-only medications always require a vet’s prescription and should be trialled in advance on a quiet day — never for the first time during fireworks. This ensures the dose is safe, effective, and doesn’t overly sedate or otherwise impair your dog.

“Your vet will need to examine your dog before prescribing any medication,” adds Dr Inness. “Your vet will consider your dog’s overall health, any underlying conditions like heart, liver, or kidney issues, and the severity of their anxiety. This ensures the right medication at the right dose, giving calm without compromising safety.

“Test all products in advance so you understand how your dog responds, and make sure you know the correct dose and how to administer it. Never try a new medication or product for the first time on Bonfire Night.”

For dogs with severe firework phobia, the right treatment plan can prevent distress, reduce risk of injury, and help them enjoy a calmer Bonfire Night.

For more information, visit: https://www.vetmedi.co.uk/blogs/pet-advice/