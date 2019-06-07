'Ill-thought of solution to housing problem'

With reference to the article concerning the proposed building for 65 residents (Fresh plans for 65 apartments, LP May 27), there are so many points up for discussion.

As a loyal Prestonian, in my 90s, the greatest shock I got was when I saw the computer generated picture of the nine-storey building (pictured). It looked so like the defunct Cliff Mill in Dundonald Street or Horrocks Mill on New Hall Lane or any of the few cotton mills that remain standing in Preston, just a massive block of brickwork.

Compare it to the gentle buildings surrounding Winckley Square, with their pillared doorways and interesting windows, with stonework enhancing the major frontispiece of these listed buildings.

And this proposed massive building is but a few steps from Winckley Square, down Garden Street.

According to Mr. Mustak Bhailok, the applicant, the scheme is intended to be sympathetically designed to respect its context and neighbourhood in terms of detail and design.

We surely do not wish to live among pseudo cotton mills as in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries.

And what about parking problems? Even now, it is most difficult to find a parking spot in that area, should you wish to visit St Wilfrid’s Church or see your solicitor or other professional person with an office on the Square, or enjoy a stroll through the expensively refurbished Gardens. With at least 65 apartments, surely at least 65 cars need to be parked.

Designers, already unsure about this problem, say there are several car park areas nearby, and mention East Cliff Road, where house owners dwell.

To see that huge edifice from our most beautiful area, which includes Avenham Park, Miller Park and Winckley Square, would be so disappointing. I feel this is an ill-thought of solution to our housing problem and one that will only get a poor name for our City of PRESTON.

M G Lonsdale

Preston