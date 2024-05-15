I was sent a mystery hair and beauty box from Aldi's summer range and it did not disappoint
I was sent a mystery beauty box from Aldi's summer range and the price shocked me.
Their latest Lacura range comprises various skincare must haves and a Wonder Haircare range from just £4.99. Neatly wrapped in a green and white box I open it to find an array of products greeting me.
Due to popular demand the supermarket chain has extended its popular Wonder Spray offering, with three new additions - the Wonder Mask, Foam Volumiser and Root Spray - all of which, especially the mask, I would purchase on their ‘smells like summer’ scent alone.
Cruelty-free and enriched with natural ingredients, the range claims to improve hair health while helping to achieve 90s blow out looks akin to Cindy Crawford’s.
Enriched with Algae, Blue Sea Kale and Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, the Lacura Wonder Mask (£4.99, 215ml) claims to penetrate the hair follicles to strengthen, renew and repair.
The Lacura Wonder Foam Volumiser (£4.99, 180ml) is formulated with Bamboo Extract and Polymers to create long-lasting volume, promising styles that look both healthy and thicker.
The Lacura Wonder Root Spray (£4.99, 145ml) which promises ‘unbelievable lift and volume from the root’ contains lightweight Elastomers, Hydrolysed Plant Proteins and Panthenol to add bounce for naturally fuller hair. With built-in heat protection which can protect locks up to 230°C. The Lacura skincare range included a 2 per cent BHA toner (£4.99, 100ml) which claims to exfoliate and refine skin by unclogging pores and fighting breakouts and a BHA Clearing Cleanser (£3.99, 150ml) that foams to remove makeup, oil and other impurities with also reducing breakouts.
As someone who usually veers on the more expensive side of skincare, I am excited to try this range and see if it lives up to the hype as well as saving my bank balance.
