I think we should stop demonising and attacking seagulls and create chip-free zones to protect them
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Claiming that these were ‘hard times’ for seagulls in Blackpool, the reader continued: “Moving inland not a choice for seagulls, been forced to make the choice due to constant attack on their habitat by our species.
“Seagulls have been forced to adapt to urban life as their natural coastal habitats are being destroyed by human coastal defences,” they added. “And cleaning cliff faces. Us humans have made them scavengers.”
Going on to cite a Peter Rock, whom they claim is an expert on seagulls and gulls, the reader said that the birds are no thugs, adding: “Humans should be held accountable as we have selfishly trawled and decimated, poisoned oceans. Birds no longer feed off fish from trawlers - collapsed fishing industry.
“We should not be demonising them, calling [them] 'trash birds' forced to eat off landfill now being grassed over for parkland. They are also forced to eat out of bins [and] called bin chickens. Latest is UK’s best-known hawk (after patrolling Wimbledon's skies... [being] hired by International Boat Show to create a 'Safe Chip Zone'.
“Rufus the hawk will scare off seagulls so attendees can enjoy safe chip Zone,” the reader continued. ”They can enjoy their snacks in peace along the waterfront. We should be more kind to these birds, they do not want to become criminalised. They were once called 'Icons of the British seaside'.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.