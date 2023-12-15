How to tackle mould this winter

With over 11.8 million people living with damp and mould issues in the UK, there's never been a better time to share some handy prevention tips to avoid damage to your home and your health.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With over 11.8 million people living with damp and mould issues in the UK, there's never been a better time to share some handy prevention tips to avoid damage to your home and your health.

The key concern about mould isn't always its appearance, it's the potential health hazard it poses. Mould can produce allergens, irritants or even toxins that vulnerable groups such as the elderly, those with respiratory conditions and young children may be seriously affected by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year as the cost of living crisis bites and energy prices soar more people than ever are keeping their heating low. As the UK temperatures drop and the weather is even wetter, all types of homes are at risk of developing mould. From homes with damp basements or residencies with insufficient ventilation to poor heating systems. While these structural issues require substantial financial investment to correct, we are happy to reveal how to prevent mould from becoming a dangerous problem quickly and efficiently.

Mould is found throughout the home, but steps can be taken to prevent damage. Photo: HG

Where in your home to check for mould

Mould is found throughout the home, particularly where moisture accumulates in bathrooms around showers and in corners. The kitchen is also particularly prone to mould around sinks and dishwashers, be sure to check these areas regularly. Windows and window sills can see an accumulation of condensation which leads to a build up of mould, check and maintain these areas throughout the year. A huge cause of mould is poor ventilation. Be sure to inspect basements and cellars that are prone to dampness, walls and ceilings, behind furniture, closets and storage spaces and in crawl spaces where limited airflow can create mould.

Five hacks to prevent mould

Prevention is always better than cure, so we have 5 HG hacks on how to combat mould everyday: