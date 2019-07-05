Here is how to create the new eyeliner trends seen on the catwalk

Kate Wright gives the lowdown on the best eyeliners to recreate the catwalk look

If there’s one thing you need in your make-up bag in order to be on trend this summer, it’s an eyeliner.

Photo of model backstage at Versace SS19.

Make-up artists at the spring/summer 2019 shows were getting creative with the cosmetic classic, whipping up feline flicks and ‘floating’ wings that looked so cool on the catwalks.

Here’s how to create four stunning backstage looks, plus our pick of the best luxury eyeliners to help you get the look...

1. The bright wing

At Versace, make-up legend Pat McGrath gave the models a glamorous winged look that was actually created with eyeshadow in a metallic aqua blue shade.

It takes a steady hand and a very fine brush to shade in the swooping shape with a powder pigment, but it’s much easier if you use an eye pencil to outline the wing first, then fill it in with a cream eyeshadow.

Try Benefit’s new Bad Gal 24 Hour Eye Pencil, which launches in July, followed by 3ina Cream Eyeshadow.

Benefit Bad Gal Bang! 24 Hour Eye Pencil Midnight Blue, £18.50 (available from July 12)

3ina The Cream Eyeshadow 305, £12.95

2. The flipped flick

This look flips the classic liner look upside down by leaving the upper eyelids bare and loading the lower waterline with charcoal black liner.

Just grab a black kajal or kohl pencil and swipe onto the waterline until you’ve got a dense matte line, then extend the line slightly at each corner to create a tiny flick. On the catwalk, models went mascara-less but if you want a polished finish, add a couple of coats on upper lashes.

Topshop Kajal Eyeliner In Lucky, £10

3. The double wing

To get the glam feline feel, start with a wash of shimmering gold eyeshadow, then use a black liquid eyeliner to draw a sharp wing that extends from the inner corner, finishing in line with the end of your eyebrow.

Do the same just under your lower lashline, but leave a gap so that the wings don’t connect.

BareMinerals Shimmer Eyeshadow Queen Phyllis, £13.50, John Lewis

4. The floating flick

This modern-day Cleopatra look uses a thick floating flick that extends up to the eye crease. This may not be a look you want to rock on the regular, but why not give it a go for festival season?

It works with either an eye pencil or liquid liner and you don’t have to be ultra precise with your line - think of it as an arty avant-garde experiment.

Laura Mercier Caviar Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, £22, Space NK

Givenchy Liner Disturbia Black, £21.15, Debenhams

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Black Wood, £22

Tom Ford Emotionproof Eyeliner Dominateur, £32

Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Designer Eyeliner Onyx, £31