Hate crime: Is Preston really a city where people hate each other THAT much?

Do we really live in a part of the world where people hate each other - simply because they are different?

We don't think so.

Preston has always been a multi-cultural city with distinct, vibrant, communities living alongside each other in relative harmony.

It is hard to comprehend it as a place where anyone would ever deliver hate crime - literally through families’ doors.

Safe to say, these are the actions of a malicious minority of hard-liners but a worrying sign in a world where a poisonous rhetoric of intolerance is spreading through misinformation and ignorance.

Let’s hope the majority of Preston’s community see this as a reason to make friends with their neighbours and do away with attitudes that should have been left behind in the 19th century.

We want Preston to continue as a welcoming city with open minds and open hearts.

We can only do this by moving forwards, not backwards, in attitude.

Preston is a fantastic, friendly area to live and work for all - so let’s keep it that way.

It’s a big no to hate of any kind from us.

