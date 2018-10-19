Hate crime: Is Preston really a city where people hate each other THAT much?

Do we really live in a part of the world where people hate each other - simply because they are different?
We don't think so.
Preston has always been a multi-cultural city with distinct, vibrant, communities living alongside each other in relative harmony.
It is hard to comprehend it as a place where anyone would ever deliver hate crime - literally through families’ doors.
Safe to say, these are the actions of a malicious minority of hard-liners but a worrying sign in a world where a poisonous rhetoric of intolerance is spreading through misinformation and ignorance.
READ MORE Hate mail sent to Preston Muslim families
Let’s hope the majority of Preston’s community see this as a reason to make friends with their neighbours and do away with attitudes that should have been left behind in the 19th century.
We want Preston to continue as a welcoming city with open minds and open hearts.
We can only do this by moving forwards, not backwards, in attitude.
Preston is a fantastic, friendly area to live and work for all - so let’s keep it that way.
It’s a big no to hate of any kind from us.
READ MORE Hate crime explained: What it means