From the deputy editor: Why we want to #powerupthenorth

Never mind a political agenda - we are voting for the northern agenda.

The Lancashire Post is backing a manifesto being presented to all parties across the political spectrum - a unified blueprint on how the power of the north can be truly unleashed.

Alongside northern businesses and policy-makers and our fellow northern newspaper titles, we are working together to take the ‘Power to the north’.

Whoever takes the keys to Number 10 must support us as a region. We cannot simply accept playing second fiddle to a dominant London and the south - we have far too much to offer and our ambitions are too strong.

Here in Lancashire, we have more than most to offer - we are a hub of industry and boast powerful logistic possibilities and skill bases. What we have is serious potential.

So the blueprint is anchored on the issues of clean growth, devolution, transport, education, investment and trade. We want to grow responsibly and sustainably with the infrastructure for that growth.

READ: WHAT WE ARE BACKING

The Lancashire Post is backing a manifesto being presented to all parties across the political spectrum - a unified blueprint on how the power of the north can be truly unleashed.

Alongside northern businesses and policy-makers and our fellow northern newspaper titles, we are working together to take the ‘Power to the north’.

Whoever takes the keys to Number 10 must support us as a region. We cannot simply accept playing second fiddle to a dominant London and the south - we have far too much to offer and our ambitions are too strong.

Here in Lancashire, we have more than most to offer - we are a hub of industry and boast powerful logistic possibilities and skill bases. What we have is serious potential.

So the blueprint is anchored on the issues of clean growth, devolution, transport, education, investment and trade. We want to grow responsibly and sustainably with the infrastructure for that growth.

Power up the north.