Expert shares quick hacks for drying wet coats this winter

As the UK is subject to storms and adverse weather conditions this January, clothing expert and Assistant Press Manager Charlie Cooke, from Fairfax & Favor shares her tips for easily drying coats that have been caught in the rain:

Do try the sheet method

A trick made popular on social media, this involves placing your coat on a drying rack and near a radiator, then placing a sheet on top. The sheet traps more heat and allows your clothing to dry much quicker than without. It can be a great time saver if you are somewhere without a dryer or you are looking to save some energy usage.

Tips for easily drying coats. Photo: Unsplash

Do make use of your washing machine spin cycle

It may seem counterintuitive to wash a coat you want to dry but cleaning it will remove any dirt and germs collected from outside. The trick is to spin dry your coat twice at the end of a cycle and remove the excess water before you hang it to dry. This will speed up the drying time after. You should note to only wash coats in the washing machine that are labelled as safe to do so to avoid ruining your clothing.

Don’t keep your windows closed

When drying items indoors you should keep windows open to ventilate the room. Keeping windows closed can be a cause of damp and mould, which can be avoided by airing out the room. The air itself, even if cold, can help your items dry to remove excess moisture.

Do use hangers to dry coats outside

Clothing pegs have been popular for drying clothes for decades however they do have their pitfalls. Not only can they be flimsy and break easily but they also can lead to misshapen clothes. Try drying your clothes on a hanger, hanging securely to a drying rack in your garden, this will keep your clothes in shape and secured outside for optimal drying. Only try this trick for clothing which is labelled as safe to hang dry.

Don’t dry coats on your radiator

Covering your radiator is not recommended for fire safety reasons. Not only is covering your radiator with your coat potentially dangerous but this will also lead to mould and dampness in your home. Place clothing items on a rack next to your radiator, not touching, to ensure your coat isn’t at risk of damage and you are not causing any risk.

Do consider getting a dehumidifier

Dehumidifiers are great for reducing condensation and humidity in your home. Bypreventing humidity, this reduces chances of mould in your home and aids the drying process of clothes you are air drying indoors. As your clothes dry, moisture is released into the air which is evaporated with a dehumidifier.

Don’t dry coats folded or rolled up

Not unfolding or unrolling your clothes when drying is an increased way to get mildew and mould in your clothing. Having all of your jacket laid out or hung properly will ensure all areas can dry simultaneously, removing the moisture from your clothing. Read the label of your item to check whether the brand recommends hanging to dry or laying flat.

Don’t dry clothes in busy rooms