Discover excellence at Inkden Tattoo Studio

A Stalwart Among the Best:

For years, Inkden Tattoo Studio has proudly stood as one of the top three tattoo studios in Blackpool. This prestigious accolade is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the art of tattooing.

Hygiene Meets Artistry:

Reilly (receptionist), Shamack (studio owner/biomechanical tattoo artist), Pedro (tattoo artist). Photo: Inkden Tattoo Studio

At Inkden, they've taken hygiene to the next level. With a coveted 5-star hygiene rating, you can rest assured that your tattoo experience will be as safe as it is breathtaking. Their meticulous attention to cleanliness ensures a worry-free and enjoyable session.

A Dream Team of Artists:

Step inside Inkden, and you'll find a team of award-winning tattoo artists who are passionate about their craft. Each artist brings a unique style and vision to the table, ensuring that your tattoo is not just ink on skin, but a masterpiece that tells your story.

Your Vision, Their Mission:

Inkden Tattoo Studio prides itself on its customer-centric approach. Their mission is clear: to create the best possible tattoos while ensuring a friendly and comfortable environment for every client. Your ideas and expectations will not just be met; they'll be exceeded.

More Than Ink:

But the Inkden experience doesn't stop at tattoos. Right next door, you'll find Tea Amantes - Tearoom & Gallery. This charming establishment caters to your culinary cravings and, as a special treat, offers a generous 15% discount on meals and drinks on the day of your tattoo session. It's a perfect way to nourish both your body and soul during your visit.