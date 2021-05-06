Delicious breakfast recipe from WW

Combines filling oats with berries and the tropical taste of coconut.

By WW (formerly Weightwatchers)
Thursday, 6th May 2021, 7:00 am

Berry baked oats with coconut

Serves 6 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 35 minutes

Ingredients

150g porridge oats

3 medium eggs, lightly beaten

350g fat-free natural yogurt, plus extra to serve

2tsps ground cinnamon

2tbsps agave syrup

Half-a-teaspoon vanilla extract

250g frozen mixed berries, plus extra to serve

2tbsps desiccated coconut

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C fan, gas mark 6. In a bowl, combine the porridge oats, the beaten eggs, yoghurt, ground cinnamon, agave syrup and vanilla extract.

2. Gently stir in the frozen mixed berries, then transfer to a 22cm x 14cm baking dish. Scatter over another 50g frozen mixed berries and the two tablespoons of desiccated coconut. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the oats are just beginning to brown on top.

3. Serve warm with an extra tablespoon of fat free natural yogurt per serving.

Smartpoints: Green 7 l Blue 5 l Purple 2