Delicious breakfast recipe from WW
Combines filling oats with berries and the tropical taste of coconut.
Berry baked oats with coconut
Serves 6 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 35 minutes
Ingredients
150g porridge oats
3 medium eggs, lightly beaten
350g fat-free natural yogurt, plus extra to serve
2tsps ground cinnamon
2tbsps agave syrup
Half-a-teaspoon vanilla extract
250g frozen mixed berries, plus extra to serve
2tbsps desiccated coconut
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C fan, gas mark 6. In a bowl, combine the porridge oats, the beaten eggs, yoghurt, ground cinnamon, agave syrup and vanilla extract.
2. Gently stir in the frozen mixed berries, then transfer to a 22cm x 14cm baking dish. Scatter over another 50g frozen mixed berries and the two tablespoons of desiccated coconut. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the oats are just beginning to brown on top.
3. Serve warm with an extra tablespoon of fat free natural yogurt per serving.
Smartpoints: Green 7 l Blue 5 l Purple 2