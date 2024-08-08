Who's The Daddy: Weighing up all there is to know about my body and soul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Boss has bought a set of scales so powerful and accurate that it can see into your soul, and I’m still not sure if it’s a good thing or a bad thing.

These scales measure, in no particular order, your weight (obviously), body mass index, overall body fat, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous fat (the stuff that jiggles), visceral fat (the stuff around your organs that kills you), body water, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, basal metabolic rate (daily energy expenditure if you just sat on your backside all day) and your metabolic age.

That’s quite a lot of numbers to take in first thing on a Thursday morning, our weigh-in day picked by the Boss, who is on a massive health kick three weeks into early retirement from a stellar 32-year teaching career.I’ve no idea how this thing works. Mind you, at school back in the 1980s I thought O-level physics and chemistry were some sort of vaudeville magic show and as much use in day-to-day life as a marzipan screwdriver.

Anyway, these scales send all the numbers to an app on your smartphone in the blink of an eye, and, rather cruelly I think, compare them with the previous week’s weigh-in.

The Boss has bought some new all singing, all dancing scales. Photo: Adobe

I used to think only two things never lied, toddlers and leggings, but now we can safely add a third to the list… the Boss’ new scales. But like they say, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. And these scales are as brutal as a drunk auntie at a wedding you haven’t seen for 20 years who tells you that your dad’s not your real dad and then points to who is.

Because yours truly got the fright of his life two years ago after being diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes that I ate and drank myself into, and then ate and drank my way out of four months later thanks to cutting out sugar and processed food, cutting down on carbohydrates and eating more protein and fibre, my figures were pretty good (where’s that halo polish?). And it described visceral fat levels as excellent, with a metabolic age three years younger than my real one.

How it knows all this from the soles of your feet, answers on a postcard to the usual address.

The scales’ premium package also tells you: the meanest thing you ever said while drunk, the stupidest stunt you ever pulled while drunk, how disappointed your mother is in you, the real reason why you never got that promotion, what your friends say about you behind your back and who your wife’s really thinking about during the last half-hour of date night.

But, like this column has been banging on about intermittently for the last couple of years, exercise is pretty important whereas diet is vital. If you’re running for your life from a grizzly bear for four hours you may well burn off that pizza and six pints of lager you had last night, otherwise, forget it.

