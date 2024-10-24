Who's The Daddy: Walter knows what he wants and knows how to get it!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When our adult daughters were little, around the time YouTube was created, they were an absolute pleasure to take anywhere. They could charm the birds out of the trees and have them land on their index finger as they merrily warbled the song of their people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boss says this is down to how they were expertly raised - mainly by her, with yours truly as the YTS kid - with love, support and a chain of command that everyone in the house was fully aware of.

Bedtimes and mealtimes ran to the clock, or rather the teatime Nick Jr schedule. You Do Too, Little Bill and then Blue’s Clues. And when “It’s me, Kevin” was signing off for the night, the theme tune segued neatly into the sound of a running bubble bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe that’s why both our kids have grown up into incredible young women. The Boss brought them up and I just helped.

Walter rules the roost and gets away with it. Photo: Adobe

Contrast their model citizen behaviour with our sighthound Walter, who has spent the vast majority of his nine years at the side of yours truly. And who, from being about 10 inches tall, has always slept where he wants, when he wants, has been fed from my plate on demand and knows that all he has to do to get his favourite Dentastix chew is to glance at the cupboard where they’re kept, look back at me and lick his lips. Honestly, works every time.

As a result of this lifelong appeasement, he struts around on his stilt-like legs like he owns the place. What with having the run of a choice of two sofas and three beds to lounge around on between his two walks of the day, he thinks he does - and that’s where the problem lies and probably why he’s turned out the way he has.

You know that saying, that you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with? Well Walter has grown into a grumpy middle-aged man with a chip on his shoulder, especially when things don’t go his way. Can’t imagine where he gets it from…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he got off the wrong side of the sofa that morning (usual wake-up time is around 9.15), the first 90 seconds of his walk are like flying a kite in a storm as the neighbourhood’s cats are given a crash course in dog swearing.

Sighthounds are world-class hunters and can get up to full pelt in a couple of strides. And if Walter sees Mr Puss doing a spot of cat yoga on his driveway and you haven’t, be prepared to have your shoulder wrenched out of its socket as he does a passable impression of Rod Hull’s Emu wrapped around the throat of a clearly incandescent Michael Parkinson.

What else doesn’t he like? In no particular order, border collies, black labradors, spaniels, gargoyles, guitars and a man in a flat cap who he sometimes sees on walks just out and about minding his own business. We have to cross the road and distract Walter with half a gravy bone every time we see him. He once muttered darkly to me as he walked past, “Must be the bacon underpants I’m wearing.”

Walter’s nine but looks about four. His insurance is up for renewal in the next couple of weeks and the premium won’t be far off three figures a month. However, I’ve never met a dog quite like him and reckon he’s at least 75 per cent human. He probably can talk but chooses not to.

To read more Who’s The Daddy click here