Who's The Daddy: Twelve weeks dry and feeling superhuman

I’m going to say something now and you’re not going to like it. I haven’t had a drink for 12 weeks and I feel superhuman. hat may well turn out to be my “never again” moment was one sunny Sunday in April, a beautiful spring day ruined by an appalling hangover caused by a laughably small number of drinks the night before.

We used to knock that much back at what they called “prinks” before we went “out out”. A few weeks into this dry spell and strange things started to happen. Mental clarity, light mood, energy and a few extra quid at the end of the month. And that’s just the edited highlights.

This is the longest time in my adult life I’ve gone without a drink. And I’m starting to feel it. Coupled with a healthy diet, plenty of exercise and unbroken sleep that feels like medicine, I’ve turned into one of those born-again health bores I used to avoid like I owed them money.

Last month The Boss and I went on our first “dry” holiday together. We thought the evenings might be a bit draggy, but they weren’t—mainly because we spent our days walking in the sunshine and were knackered by 9pm and flat out by 9.30. Up at 7am ready to go again.

That moment of clarity 12 weeks ago was something to behold, even if for selfish reasons: I didn’t want to spend one of my two precious days off fighting a hangover, then be plagued by what they now call “hangxiety”, which I’d previously known as “Monday” and “Tuesday”, and sometimes “Wednesday”, since I was 18.

Every stupid and reckless thing I’ve done in my life has happened when I was drunk. There’s not enough room in this fine newspaper to list them all—in fact, there’s probably not enough bandwidth on the internet. But I’ve never woken up the morning after not drinking wishing I had. Plenty of times I’ve wished I hadn’t.

I read there are four types of people: 40% are teetotal, 40% might have a glass of wine or beer now and then, 10% are binge drinkers (hello!) and 10% are alcoholics. I’ve seen alcoholism up close through journalism and friends who aren’t with us anymore. It’s hard to watch.

Journalism in the 90s was pickled in booze, and student life before that ran on it. Back then, it was the perfect social lubricant and I was desperate to fit in. Now, at 55, I couldn’t give a **** what anyone thinks – apart from The Boss, Daughter #1 (who had a mindblowing time at Glastonbury) and Daughter #2, who’s two-thirds through her second tour entertaining kids on the world’s biggest cruise ship pootling around the Caribbean.

Anyway, that’s your lot for this week. I’m off to polish my halo.

