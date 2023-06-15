Who's The Daddy: ​Those at the very top should learn from past mistakes

​Quite how Boris Johnson went from a thumping 80-seat majority landslide election victory, to being booted out of No.10 by his own MPs, and then jumping before he was pushed out of Parliament in a little over three years is bewildering, even by his chaotic standards.

Still, it’s not much to ask that those who make the Covid rules that we all had to live by actually stuck to them. While we were burying my mum at a no-frills, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it funeral, Johnson and his cronies were on the ****.

And those Conservative MPs who stuck up for him, time after time, we haven’t forgotten who you are.

And with a general election closer than you might think, I’d start looking for another job if I were you. Maybe that’s why so many have jumped the sinking ship already?

Those up to no good at the very top never seem to learn from the mistakes of the past. Rule 1.

It’s not the original offence that gets you into the deepest doo-doo, it’s always the cover-up. Rule 2. Never forget Rule 1.

If, the day the Downing Street Covid-era parties came to light, Johnson had addressed the nation and said: “Look, we were working 16-hour days under intolerable pressure.

I felt, wrongly as it turned out, that my staff needed to let off a bit of steam and have a few drinks. All this is on me and I’m sorry.” who knows, maybe we’d have been livid for a few hours and then shrugged it off?

Perhaps Johnson’s “Infamy, infamy! They’ve all got it in for me!” rant last Friday, as he trampled his muddy boots all over Parliament’s carpet on his way out, has a ring of truth to it.

That they were all out to get him, and that it’s a witch-hunt as payback for Brexit and all the rest of it. Or maybe he broke the rules, that he wrote, and got caught.

Whatever. He’ll be back, once he’s decided what line of work he’s in, entertainment or politics. Millions love him.

After all, he got former mining communities in the North-East to vote in Tory MPs.

Was Johnson the worst Prime Minister in living memory? Nah, that’s his replacement, Liz “44 Days” Truss. But he’s a pretty close second.