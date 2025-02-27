Who's The Daddy: Think very carefully before buying your young kids a pet!

We missed a trick 15 years ago when we got two rescue kittens for our daughters when they were at primary school.

Our kids named the lads Marleyboo and Mr Robbie, but judging by their belligerence, longevity and rude health we should’ve called them Liam and Noel because they’re gonna Live Forever.

Parents of primary school age children, please allow me to give you some advice which you’ll thank me for later. Think very, very, very carefully before deciding on what pet to get for your kid/s. Otherwise you’ll be basically working for it long after they’ve left home, got married, had kids themselves and possibly retired.

Cats, if looked after properly, fed a good diet and live a stress-free life, can stroll around until they’re 20. And if you’re mug enough to get a dog as well (a highly-strung sighthound with a hair-trigger temper and a prey drive in our case), they can happily recreate the most violent scenes from Tom & Jerry seemingly at will, especially around dinner time when there’s leftovers to be fought over.

Nature’s original slow-burners, tortoises (80-150 years), could possibly outlive your kids’ grandchildren, so that’s pretty much a non-starter. We tried goldfish, but the screams from our kids when they walked into the kitchen one day to find him floating on the surface of the tank will never leave me.

The natural choice would be a hamster (2-3 years), so long as you don’t mind mucking it out after the novelty wears off after they did it once and didn’t like it, or it jolting your kids awake with a start on the hour through the night as it hammers around its wheel from midnight until dawn, after which it crawls off to bed for 18 hours, out of sight of the very people you bought it for.

It’s true that most wars are fought over dwindling resources. And our Two Tribes fight like, er, cat and dog, even though their bowls are filled with pet food that Harrods would sell you.

Daughter #2 had the pleasure of their company last weekend, as me and the Boss took full advantage of her all-too-brief stay with us between six-month contracts working the kids’ club on the world’s biggest cruise ship as it sails around the Caribbean, as she looked after her own childhood pets overnight while we celebrated yours truly’s birthday in York.

We had a great time, whereas Daughter #2 walked in our shoes for 24 hours.

Yeowled at to be let out, let back in, and then let back out again; treated to the dog’s nightly 2am drum solos with his front paws as he rearranges his bed (on the sofa, which he’s torn massive holes in) and be woken at 6am by two furious, screeching cats because the dog, in the night, has bolted upstairs to eat all their food, and left one of his blankets half way up as a tripping hazard.

There’s a reason why me and the Boss wear industrial strength earplugs at bedtime these days. Honestly, it was easier raising toddlers.

