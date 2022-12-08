Who's The Daddy: Things used to be tough, but not as tough as these days

All we were taught about money as kids was that there was never enough of it. And there really wasn’t.Having said that, it wasn’t that difficult to buy a house and raise a family in it in comfort on one wage.

The little town I grew up in wasn’t particularly rich or poor.Most of my friends’ families didn’t have a car, and if they did they only had one. We were lucky that, thanks to the world-class shipyard down the road and the Cold War that had been raging for a few decades, anyone who wanted a job could get one.A bit like now really, but for different reasons - cheap foreign labour going home after Brexit and the glut of post-Covid over-50s saying “sod this” and jacking in their jobs.But even in those dark days when it felt like the country was falling to bits around our feet, I can’t remember anything in our humdrum little town that resembled a food bank.Food banks have been around for a while now in post-Dickensian Britain.

For some unfathomable reason some Tory politicians have been known to use them as a photo op, cutting ribbons with a huge grin, whereas if by some miracle I was elected to office and one single food bank was needed on my patch I’d resign in shame.The eating v heating question has largely been made redundant, as thanks to the cost-of-living crisis millions now can’t afford either.Anyway, the reason for this week’s tirade.

A communal area used as a "warm bank", where people can socialise, work and rest without worrying about heating their homes during the winter months. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

We’re lucky enough to live in a pretty nice part of the city. Yet round the corner from us something’s opened up that most of us had never even heard of a few months ago - a warm bank.Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey.

If there’s a need in our society for a church hall to whack on the heating for a few hours so people can get some respite from the cold, something’s gone horribly wrong.And, as predicted in this column a few months ago, all the little strikes are joining hands now to form one big general one. Which, as history tells us, is curtains for any government.