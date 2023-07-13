Who's The Daddy: There’s nothing like a scare to focus the mind

As a nation, we’re getting fatter.

And it’s going to kill us.

Last November’s type 2 diabetes diagnosis (and subsequent remission, polishes halo) does tend to focus your attention.

There’s nothing like the threat of going blind and having your toes amputated to concentrate your mind.

And literally millions of us are facing this, with countless more cutting about, oblivious to the high-wire act they’re performing.

Some people assume, wrongly, that they can lose their extra pounds (or stones) at the gym.

They’re looking in the wrong place, their first port of call should be their kitchen.

For me, plenty of protein and fibre, cutting carbs to a minimum and totally ditching sugar helped me drop over two stone in four months and get blood sugar levels back to normal.

It really is that straightforward.

Oh, and good old-fashioned walking.

10,000 steps is ideal but in reality as many as you can.

One of the best fat burners around.

No gym membership required.

In a lot of ways it’s not our fault.

It might not feel like it when you’re looking at the telephone number at the bottom of your supermarket till receipt, but processed food is pretty cheap, and it tastes nice.

And the more you eat it, the more your body craves.

I noticed this at the end of last season when Manchester United and Adidas re-released a blue third kit from 1988, worn at right hammerings at Highbury and The Dell back in the day.

I bought the home version of this from the club shop after a game in 1989 for £16 and it’s a nice slim fit, now, because back in the 80s football shirts were bought to, er, play football in.This 2023 reboot is way more generously cut.

But compared to the shirt Bryan Robson, Brian McClair and Mark Hughes used to run around in, it looks like the size and fit of a duvet cover, or a sail on a yacht.

And the 80s-style short shorts have been replaced by ones three times the length.There’s a reason for this.

As a nation we’re much fatter than we were 35 years ago, with visceral fat dumped around our organs that will cut about 15 years off our lives.

