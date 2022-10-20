Who's The Daddy: The Conservatives can’t keep just picking Prime Ministers

Last Friday’s eight-minute train wreck press conference - where she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under the bus for the catastrophic mini-budget that she signed off, did another screeching U-turn and then took just four questions and insisted that the tanked economy was everyone else’s fault and she was ace - sealed her fate.Truss is in office but not in power. You can avoid reality but you can’t avoid the consequences of avoiding reality. Anyone with a shred of self-awareness would’ve either walked by now or called a general election. For what it’s worth, my guess is she’ll get the tap on the shoulder within a couple of weeks.Massive tax cuts are a great idea when the country is booming and there’s plenty of money. But not when we’re skint and we have to borrow tens of billions to do it - and then give it to the wealthy who don’t need it and didn’t ask for it.If you give a bit more to the poorest, guess what? They’ll spend it in shops buying what they need. Absolutely everyone benefits. If you give it to the rich, they’ll bank it. Offshore probably.Trickle-down economics is a theory you might study at GCSE, which is the limit of Truss and the rest of her halfwit cronies’ capabilities. In the real world, which few of the Cabinet appear to have visited in some time, it doesn’t work.Government and the international money markets are no place for self-delusional amateurs, as Truss and Kwarteng discovered in the days after he read out their joint political suicide note to Parliament on September 23 and the markets screamed, “You don’t know what you’re doing!” and pulled the plug.So what now? The Conservatives can’t just keep picking Prime Ministers until they chance on one who’s halfway competent. Let’s face it, their track record after 12 years in power has been patchy at best.