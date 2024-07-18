Who's The Daddy: The Boss brings down the curtain on a glittering career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Boss, the best teacher in the world*, takes early retirement today, bringing down the curtain on a glittering 32-year career.

Last Friday we went to her end of term/joint retirement do for her friend and colleague and going off the love and respect of the people in the room, it turns out I married Miss Honey from Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

People who say teachers have it easy are talking out of their fundaments. Remember when you had to look after your own kids during Covid? Yeah, not easy, is it? And you don’t even have to teach them how to read, write and do sums.

I know a lot of teachers and by the end of the summer term they’re beyond exhausted, like post-traumatic stress exhausted. I’d say a year in teaching is like three years in any other job - apart from those on active service in the Armed Forces who get shot at for a living.

The Boss retired after 32 years as a teacher. Photo: Adobe

You’re pretty lucky these days if you can leave a job on your own terms, but last Friday night felt like Sir Alex Ferguson’s guard of honour before his last game as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford in 2013, before lifting the Premier League trophy for the 13th and final time.

Many of the Boss’ colleagues and friends told me she is the best teacher they’ve ever worked with. One wily campaigner even said that she’s the only teacher they’ve seen who made them realise they had to up their game.

In a fair and just world the Boss would now embark on a second career, running a bespoke finishing school for tomorrow’s teachers, telling them all they ever wanted to know about teaching but were afraid to ask. Like Ofsted, but useful.

One immediate change we’ve noticed in the weeks leading up to the Boss’ retirement is empty yogurt pots, egg boxes and toilet roll holders all go in our recycling bins now instead of being taken into school to be used as resources in a Year 1 classroom.

Here’s a sobering statistic that might make you think differently about retirement. Once you hit 60 if you’re lucky you have, at best, around 1,000 weeks of good health ahead of you. Do you really want to spend those weeks at work if you can help it? I think we all know the answer to that.

At the other end of the career scale, Daughter #2 got a first in her applied theatre and community drama degree at LIPA last Friday, something she’s grafted for over the last three years. It turns out that there’s no magic formula for success, talent gets you so far - the rest is turning up consistently, wanting it more and working so hard that you get it.

So, both daughters through uni, both with firsts. Please allow me to bask in reflected glory for a second. It doesn’t happen very often.Her graduation ceremony later this month is a star-studded event. Sir Paul McCartney, an actual real-life Beatle, often turns up to hand out degrees to graduates. Be still my beating heart.

And then a few days later she’s off to the Caribbean to work on a cruise ship on a six- month contract. I’ll say this for our daughters, they’ve always been grafters. They must get it from their mum.

*Hey, it’s my column and I’ll be as biased as I like.

