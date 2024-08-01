Who's The Daddy: Star-studded graduation will live long in the memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Let’s be brutally honest here, students may well be the ones wearing a cap and gown on graduation day, but the ceremonies are really a lap of honour for the parents.

We’re the ones who ferried their wide-eyed kids to open days, did the drop-offs, pick-ups, paid the rent and became the bank of last resort when the money ran out. And we savour every moment.

Daughter #2’s event earlier this week was a genuinely star-studded affair. Sir Paul McCartney, the actual Sir Paul McCartney, you know, of The Beatles, is Lead Patron at LIPA in Liverpool and he was there to shake every student’s hand and pose for a photo (which we’ll be buying and showing to absolutely everyone) as he handed out special pins as they made their way across the stage at the ACC.

At the start of the Procession, he just walked right in. You could hear mums and dads in the audience excitedly whispering, “It’s Paul McCartney. It’s Paul McCartney. Oh my God, it’s Paul McCartney” as he strolled past us just a few feet away.

Sir Paul McCartney gave Daughter #2 her degree. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And for a man of (checks Google) 82, (checks Google again) really, 82? He looks, moves and sounds like someone 30 years younger.Graduation ceremonies are long. Like bum-numbingly long. And this week’s three-hour-plus jamboree was no exception. But it went by in a flash as Sir Paul and around 300 or so graduands (weird word, but there you go) were joined on stage by luminaries such as set and costume designer Rae Smith, director and former student Jamie Lloyd, actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith MBE and music chief Vick Bain who were all made Companions.

Other stellar names handing out awards included Dr Andreas Sennheiser and Daniel Sennheiser, who manufacture audio equipment so sublime you can actually taste the music, Culture Club producer Steve Levine and sound engineer and producer Tony Platt, who worked with AC/DC, Bob Marley and Iron Maiden.

Before long Daughter #2’s name was called and she made her way across the stage to meet Sir Paul, share a few words and, oh yeah, get her degree that she grafted for over the last three years - and came away with a first.

But she wasn’t done there. Not by a long stretch. She also picked up a couple of gongs for the Applied Theatre and Community Drama Prize for Facilitation and a Holt Education Trust Award, both, she later discovered, come with a folding cash prize.

And if that wasn’t enough, right at the end Daughter #2’s long-term partner landed the McCartney Human Spirit Award, basically the World Cup of LIPA, with a trophy the size of the FA Cup, handed over by the great man himself. Did I mention Sir Paul McCartney was there?Quite a day. And one that will live long in the memory. During a family dinner that night at a restaurant of Daughter #2’s choosing, she said she’d have a nap for a while before going “out out” between midnight and 1am. What the what now? Mind you, when you’re 22 and made of Kevlar and diamonds, who needs sleep?

But she doesn’t have long to rest on her laurels. On Saturday she flies to the US and on Sunday starts a six-month contract on a cruise ship around the Caribbean. It’s a busy week.

