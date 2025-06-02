Who's The Daddy: Stamina and sturdy boots got me through festival

As if you needed telling, festivals really are a young person’s game. To come out the other side in one piece at our age you need strength, stamina and a pair of sturdy, sensible boots.

It also helps if it isn’t your first rodeo, that you experienced both sunbaked and rainsoaked festivals in your youth and dress accordingly. Like Billy Connolly said, there’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothes.

Which is how yours truly approached last Saturday at the excellent Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington with five (count ‘em) layers of clothing, walking trousers that dry out quick and a pair of trusty walking boots, with two pairs of socks.

Oh, and a pair of Loop ear defenders after an unfortunate incident at a gig last autumn which was so loud my ears were still ringing a month later. Luckily, a hearing test revealed no lasting damage.

It's not bad weather, it's bad clothing! Be prepared for festival weather.

Like they say, a man’s got to know his limitations, and camping on the ground in a tent for a weekend at my age, with my back, with teenage neighbours who never sleep and play Rammstein til dawn, would literally kill me. Daughter #1 is off to Glastonbury next month to do just that, but these days I have to grab on to something solid when I feel a big sneeze coming on.

The festival itself was an excuse to meet up with college buddies I’ve been friends with since 1988. We met up briefly in January but before that it was at a Charlatans gig in Manchester in December 2023. But like always, it was like one of us popped out for milk on that snowy Sunday morning when we drove off on our separate ways and picked up the conversation last Saturday lunchtime more or less where we left off.

Some of the bands we knew. James (first seen at the Sugar House in 1990 and still got the bootleg T-shirt bought outside), The Bluetones, Ocean Colour Scene, The Slow Readers Club and The Lottery Winners. But if there’s one thing that makes you feel your age at a festival, apart from being on your feet for 10 hours straight, it’s the sight and sound of a big top full of thousands of youngsters, bellowing along to lyrics like it was the song of their people to an impossibly young band that not only had you never even heard, you’ve never even heard of.

Sobering. Literally. I was driving so drank cans of water all day at £2.60 a pop.

While all this was going on, Daughter #1 was 20 miles down the road with her boyfriend and cousins at Radio 1’s Big Weekend Liverpool. She had quite the time of it watching acts that I’d switch off if their songs came on the radio. Still, the last time I listened to Radio 1 the late, great Annie Nightingale presented the request show on Sunday nights.

