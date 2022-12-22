Who's The Daddy: Oh to be a student again, especially at Christmas

While it’s great to see them again, giving your life some meaning after the gaping void they left when they flew the nest, suddenly the heating’s on for hours every day and the washing machine thinks it’s doing a triathlon.Returning to your childhood home after that sweet taste of independent student life is a chastening experience. For a start, everyone goes to bed at a time when you normally go out. And they get up about an hour before you usually get in.On the plus side, there’s the deep joy of your dinner literally handed to you on a plate every night, all you have to do is turn up and eat it. That and the wi-fi works all the time.Your childhood pets stare at you like you’re some sort of ghost, they haven’t seen you since September (like they know what September is) and had given you up for dead. To quote Bill Hicks, they look at you like they’ve just been shown a card trick. Yet here you are, sprawled out on what has been their sofa for some time now.While students comfortably keep the hours of a nocturnal, streetwise alley cat, these days the Bank Of Mum And Dad is a dwindling dawn-til-dusk operation. When you’ve got a vivacious young adult back in the house for the first time in months, it makes you realise just how old, jaded and knackered you’ve become.Be honest now, if you got the chance to live the life of your student offspring, you’d be in hospital on a drip within a week.