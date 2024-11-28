Who's The Daddy: My advice on how not to get into debt this Christmas

Every year we have this little chat, and every year some of you listen and some of you don’t. So I’m going to keep it brief. Here goes…

Don’t get even deeper into debt this Christmas by buying things you can’t afford for people you don’t like that they don’t even want.

Like Daughter #1 says about big ticket items, if you can’t afford to pay for it in cash - twice over - you can’t afford it.

New Year is shaping up to be pretty grim as it is. Liverpool’s inevitable procession to the Premier League title, Donald Trump’s second term in the White House and a nervy Vladimir Putin with his itchy trigger finger on the button (in that order) will all feel twice as bad on that day in January, dubbed by some PR firm years ago as Blue Monday, when the credit card bills land after you lost your mind in December.

It's lethal using your credit card when you've had a few drinks. Photo: Adobe

And unlike Chancellor Rachel Reeves, with her voodoo economics that somehow magically transforms billions of pounds of unpaid student debt into an asset and the ability to simply print more money once the massive pile of it she borrowed runs out, us mere mortals can’t do any of those things. And 29 per cent APR is no one’s idea of a good time, except the credit card companies - to them it’s literally Christmas.

So if you didn’t follow my advice last November and squirrelled away a bit every month for your Christmas 2024 kitty, here’s what to do, or rather what I did when I stopped being a full-time idiot with money.

First up, have a grown-up, big boy/girl pants on conversation with the other grown-ups in your family and negotiate a present amnesty.

ASAP. Something along the lines of “You don’t buy for me, and I won’t buy for you.” A clink of glasses, a cheery look in the eye and a firm handshake is just as Christmassy as a £60 bottle of stinkwater you saw advertised on TV by that actor who was in that thing you like that you ran out and panic-bought 15 minutes before the shops shut on Christmas Eve.

Secondly, do not go shopping - online or in person - when you’ve got a drink in you. The lights are more twinkly, the festive dopamine hits harder and the Christmas spirit is literally in you. “Go on, it’s Christmas” are the four most dangerous words in the English language.

Retailers don’t call October to December the Golden Quarter for nothing. World-class marketers know exactly how to part you from your credit card, that doesn’t even sting when the shop assistant is done with you because a) you didn’t actually hand over any of your folding cash, and b) you didn’t actually hand over any of your own money of any sort - well not yet anyway. There’s plenty of time for that later, don’t you worry.

Lastly, and only because it’s getting close to the word count, what’s most important isn’t what’s under your tree but who’s around it. Never forget that. Nobody remembers what they got for Christmas last year.

But if they were lucky enough to enjoy a Christmas dinner they’ll tell you who was sitting around their table.

Apart from our family. We all got Covid for the third Christmas in four years. And we ate ours in shifts, wordlessly. And although no one dared say it at the time, it tasted of polystyrene and vinegar, like it can when you’ve got Covid. Again.

