Who's The Daddy: ​Listen now and you’ll reap the rewards later

​Once you’ve decided what it is that you want to do - and written it down somewhere - that’s the hard bit done. The fun part is working out how to do it. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be ahead of just about everyone. And the younger you are when you start, the further along the road you’ll go.

We’re currently in the middle of exam season, which is a terrible time for everyone concerned. But exams don’t mean a thing. Not really. All they do is get you to the next stage, with the ultimate goal of a place at university. More on that later.

If you do well in your exams, then great. You’re obviously bright and worked for it. If you don’t, then don’t sweat it too much.

Remember, it’s not what you earn, it’s what you keep.

Big School does two things. 1. Coaches kids how to pass exams so their figures look good. 2. Churns out compliant employees who turn up on time and do what they’re told.

Kids who are good at school are good at school, that’s it.

What you learn there is of little benefit in the real world. In fact, once you start work, it’ll take you a while to unlearn all the rubbish you’ve been taught.

And here’s an opinion that’s cost a few friendships down the years… for most people, university is a waste of time and money.

It’s a scam and you’re just meat in the grinder.

You’ll be paying for that three-year holiday with your friends at the University of Nowhere til you’re in your 50s for a degree that’s pretty much useless.

Want to be rich and successful? It’s straightforward but not easy.

Live on less than you make, never carry debt (mortgage excepted), save and invest 15 per cent of what you earn every month on payday (a stocks and shares ISA is a great long-term asset AND you don’t pay tax on it) and by the time you get to my age you’ll have around a million quid in the bank and the freedom to do what you want, when you want.

I only say all this because our daughters roll their eyes and switch off when I go on about it but I know they read every word of this column.