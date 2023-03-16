Who's The Daddy: Life for youngsters is nothing like it used to be in our day

​Whatever your problems, chances are they’ve gone through it, probably in the 1980s or 90s when you could make catastrophic mistakes in your private life at your leisure without some nosey parker with a camera phone on hand to record it for posterity and post it online for any future employer to comb through years later at their leisure.

Money, relationships, travel, housing… you name it, they’ve done it and bought the T-shirt, which is probably still lying crumpled at the back of a drawer somewhere, with the faint whiff of stale Diamond White and Lynx Africa.

But if a gnarled Gen X-er tries to give you career advice, how ever well intentioned it may be, that’s the only time you should turn a deaf ear to our pearls of wisdom.

Why? Because our experience of starting out is literally soooooo last century.

That’s why.

We’re the career advisor equivalent of a drunk cousin at a christening, handing out marriage guidance to anyone who’ll listen the day after his third divorce came through.

The world of work has changed beyond all recognition in the last 30 years.

These days you can run a successful business from the iPhone in your pocket, and thanks to cheap foreign labour going home after Brexit and hundreds of thousands of people my age jacking it all in because they’ve had just about enough, there are more job vacancies than there are people out of work, although that looks like it’ll change pretty soon.

This was unheard of back in the day.

Employers could pick and choose and treat you like something they’d scrape off the bottom of their shoe, safe in the knowledge that you couldn’t quit because you needed the money and literally nobody else was hiring.

Well, as Shaun Ryder put it, the worm has definitely turned for you. Well I think that’s what he said. Those years are hazy at best for us all and at the time I got all my guidance from Happy Mondays lyrics, we all did.

Our kids will end up doing jobs that we’d never even heard of at their age and roles that we took for granted when we were bright eyed and bushy tailed will cease to exist.