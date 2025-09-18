Who's The Daddy: Lessons in pain, pilates and the power of playlists

Last week yours truly made a schoolboy error that must never be repeated - forgetting to take AirPods on a visit to the gym.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best thing about them when competing in an event such as the Great North Run is that you can turn the music up so loud that you can’t hear your own death rattle after mile 10.

At the gym, they help drown out clanging weights, the studio’s bland playlist designed to offend as few gym goers as possible (ever tried to lift your own bodyweight to the sound of Modern Talking’s Cheri, Cheri Lady?) and the weird and wonderful sounds people in their 40s and 50s make when trying to make up for lost time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no getting away from it, the sound of middle-aged men standing a few feet away making what can only be described as sex noises while lifting weights which are patently too heavy for them tends to put you off your game.

Wearing airpods helps drown out unwanted gym noises. Photo: Adobe

Since the invention of the iPod, gyms have been “picture but no sound”, unless you count sound as early 90s UK techno and early 80s new wave on constant loop for an hour or so.

But the morning I patted my pocket for the ear buds and they weren’t there, I knew I was in deep, deep trouble.

There’s a similar situation with involuntary noises in the quiet calm of Pilates and supple strength classes. To someone who wishes they’d started them 30-plus years ago after chronic back pain from sitting around newsrooms and on sofas for way too long, they are medicinal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the sound of soothing spa music is punctuated with noises that you might hear around a fire pit as ankle, knee and hip joints (mine) snap, crackle and pop when under duress like flaming logs - to rather unhelpfully break the concentration of the super-fit people in the class who’ve been doing it for decades.

To anyone with lower back pain (that’ll be most of us then), I’d say this. Do Pilates and stretching a couple of times a week for the rest of your life. Future you will thank you for it.

There is one exercise class where headphones are pointless - spin, the closest yours truly has been to a nightclub since 1997, as repetitive beats are thundered out of a sound system while you do your level best to keep on the beat like you’re on some sort of Viking warship at ramming speed, pulling and pushing the oars like your life depended on it.

You’d think, what with your feet firmly in the stirrups and hanging on to the handlebars for dear life that - apart from your overworked heart bursting out of your chest like a newborn Xenomorph from the Alien films - there’s no way to get injured doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Au contraire. When our expert and friendly instructor asks before the start of each class if anyone has any new injuries she should know about, she physically winces now when I put my hand up.

Just in the last month there’s been a pulled muscle in the back of my right knee, a tweaked left Achilles and niggly right ankle ligaments. Before that, the injury record read like Owen Hargreaves’s Manchester United career. All from spin while trying to keep pace with people a third of my age.

To read more Who’s The Daddy click here