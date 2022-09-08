Who's The Daddy: It’s going to be a tough job sorting all the mistakes
So, farewell then, Boris Johnson. The unflushable turd has finally been swept out to sea. The fact that this chinless Eton goon is no longer our Prime Minister feels almost euphoric. But like all whoppers, he left some giant skid marks in the pan when the chain got yanked.
His replacement Liz Truss, a cross between a jaded Margaret Thatcher tribute act and Queenie from Blackadder II, is inheriting a nation that’s on fire in a skip, thanks in the main to Johnson and his clueless band of cack-handed cronies.
But how in God’s name did someone even as recklessly incompetent as Johnson go from an 80-seat landslide election victory into getting hooked by his own just two-and-a-half years later?
What follows is a list of red flags that were ignored, doubled down on or covered up. It’s by no means exhaustive because we haven’t got room. But in another age, where leaders were held accountable for their actions, any one of them would have seen him slung out on his ear.
Most Popular
-
1
Preston Royal visit: These were the scenes as The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited city as part of Jubilee celebrations
-
2
Garstang Community Academy: headteacher quits after "pressures placed on him" became too much
-
3
Cost of living crisis: boss of Preston's San Marco restaurant exploring solar panels to cope with soaring energy prices
-
4
Lancashire traffic: M6 motorway is closed between J32 and J33 northbound in Garstang overnight
-
5
Answers sought as floods hit Freckleton again
Remember when Covid first started, and Johnson boasted of shaking hands with infected patients? And then Covid-infected elderly people were discharged from hospitals into care homes, where it spread like wildfire and killed God knows how many?
Oh yeah, the £37billion spaffed up the wall on a test and trace system that didn’t work and was run by one of his cronies, Dido Harding. And that time he said: “Let the bodies pile high in their thousands” rather than have a third lockdown.
How about misleading the Queen, the unlawful proroguing of Parliament, the parties at No.10, including one the night before the Queen buried Prince Philip and had to sit all alone at his funeral, then lied about it in Parliament time and time again? And the fixed penalty notice he got for breaking the lockdown rules that HE WROTE. Nearly forgot about that one.
And both Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock were allowed to stay in their jobs and backed to the hilt long after getting caught doing what they did.
Oh God, I’m running out of room here, there’s so many. OK, the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, Chris “Bottom” Pincher, 40 new hospitals, Wallpapergate and initially refusing to feed the country’s poorest kids in school holidays til Marcus Rashford put him straight.
But hey, like his cronies who defended all of this said, he got most of the big calls right. Right?