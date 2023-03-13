Who's The Daddy: ​It’s been a tough few months but now the hard work starts

​Last November’s type 2 diabetes diagnosis was a kick in the balls. As wake-up calls go it was like all the smoke alarms in your house going off at once at 3am. It kind of gets your attention.

Sticking to a new diet and watching every mouthful I ate and drank was a real challenge at first. Then it became habit, and soon after that just something I did.

Seeing the pounds steadily melt away is a pretty good feeling. And stuff that sounds obvious when you say it out loud, like you can move a damned sight quicker than you did before you lost 12 per cent of your body weight in four months, is lovely too. It’s great being thin(er).

Keeping Type 2 diabetes at bay has now become a way of life

And so is getting it into remission, which, when the bloods came back at the end of last month, was such incredible news it felt like that surely there’d been some sort of mistake. But a further test a week later confirmed there hadn’t.

So now what? Like a teenager who’s spent months revising for exams that have now been sat and passed, what new worlds are there left to conquer?

Well there’s living with type 2 diabetes til the day I die for a start. I’ve not been cured, a month or two of pizza and lovely, lovely German beer and it’ll be back.

I’m not on a diet, what I’ve eaten to drop two stone IS my diet.

It’s probably easier to say what’s off the menu now - bread (my favourite food is toast), pasta, anything with sugar in it and booze glorious booze.

All the fun stuff.

Now it’s porridge with almond milk and blueberries; chicken, eggs, avocado and cottage cheese; almonds, so many almonds; chicken or fish with as much fresh veg as I can manage for dinner, all washed down with litres of water.

Oh, and walking. Lots and lots of walking.

If you eat something like that and get your 10,000 steps in every day then you’ll burn fat and lose weight.

The trick is actually doing it. You actually burn most of your calories by just sitting there and breathing in and out.

Apologies if this all sounds a bit evangelical and born-again but I’ve been a bit preoccupied these last few months.