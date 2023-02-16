Who's The Daddy: ​If the Tories valued the NHS they’d give them a pay rise

​If any of the multimillionaires in Cabinet needed the NHS just the once, and had their life saved by the paramedics, nurses, doctors and consultants there, they’d happily give them what staff are striking over - and leave a nice tip on their way out.

The boss had major surgery last week and everyone we met at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary was exemplary. Professional, kind, friendly and efficient. She was in and out in less than 24 hours after an operation which went without a hitch. I can’t speak highly enough of them all.

Her recovery is going well. But as a woman who can’t sit still for five minutes, taking it slow and steady may prove a challenge.

Surgeons carry out an operation at an NHS hospital.

The Government’s argument that NHS pay rises are unaffordable is, quite frankly, a load of bull.

There was plenty of money for a test and trace system that never worked (£37billion), that mountain of cash Theresa May paid for the DUP to prop up her minority Government in 2017 (£1billion) and the readies spaffed on Government procurement cards in 2021 (£150million) on necessities such as £1,500 on lunch and dinner at Jakarta’s poshest restaurants for Liz Truss and her cronies.

See, there is a magic money tree after all.

Plus there’s the next pay rise in April for MPs which, if you delete the pound sign and the comma, their new annual salary looks like an actual telephone number - 86584 - plus all the expenses they can (and do) claim on top of that.

Cost-of-living crisis? Not in Westminster, buddy. Thing is, if they went on strike, how many years would it take for anyone to notice?

There’s a reason why the Conservative Party is facing an extinction level event at the next general election and, amazingly, it’s none of the above.And here it is.

Those at the top think they’re above the law and the rules don’t apply to them.

Boris Johnson could’ve stopped the rot on day 1 in 2020 if he’d sacked Dominic Cummings on the spot after his jaunt to Barnard Castle during the first Covid lockdown - but he didn’t and it’s been a free-for-all ever since.

A government is supposed to govern but our current incumbents are doing anything but.